Servicemembers and their families wore their best 70’s threads for chance to win prizes as well as viewed the LGBTQ+ slammin’ art display at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on June 25th. Members were very colorful and expressed great dance moves as they showcased their pride, each in their own way.
|06.25.2022
|06.29.2022 03:06
|Package
|848697
|220625-F-NN190-241
|DOD_109082649
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|0
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys Flightline Taproom Pride Dance Event, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
