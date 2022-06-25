Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys Flightline Taproom Pride Dance Event

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    Servicemembers and their families wore their best 70’s threads for chance to win prizes as well as viewed the LGBTQ+ slammin’ art display at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, on June 25th. Members were very colorful and expressed great dance moves as they showcased their pride, each in their own way.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 03:06
    TAGS

    Dance
    Korea
    Pride
    Camp Humphreys
    Military Pride

