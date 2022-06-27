Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese Customs and Courtesies

    JAPAN

    06.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Airman Family Readiness Center hosts a Japanese Customs and Courtesies class for all military members and dependents on Yokota Air Base. This course is hosted once a month. (U.S. Air Force Video by SrA James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 02:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848689
    VIRIN: 220627-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_109082593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese Customs and Courtesies, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokota
    Yokota Air Base
    Customs and Courtesies

