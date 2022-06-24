Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB’s Germany battalion welcomes new command team during official ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.24.2022

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Lt. Col. Rebecca Milkowski-Gerdelman relinquished command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany to Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki June 24 on the Tower Barracks main parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.29.2022 01:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848688
    VIRIN: 220624-A-SM279-885
    Filename: DOD_109082570
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion welcomes new command team during official ceremony, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

