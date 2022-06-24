Army Lt. Col. Rebecca Milkowski-Gerdelman relinquished command of Army Field Support Battalion-Germany to Lt. Col. Denny Bernacki June 24 on the Tower Barracks main parade field in Grafenwoehr, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2022 01:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848688
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-SM279-885
|Filename:
|DOD_109082570
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion welcomes new command team during official ceremony, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB’s Germany battalion welcomes new command team during official ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT