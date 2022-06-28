Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Lifestyle Medicine at DGMC

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. (Dr.) Jeffrey Smith, the Chief of Behavioral Medicine Faculty in the Family Medicine Residency at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, and Maj. (Dr.) Breanna Gawrys, DGMC Family Medicine Residency associate program director, perform their duties in the implementation of the Lifestyle Medicine Residency Curriculum. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 22:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848672
    VIRIN: 220628-F-SK304-0713
    Filename: DOD_109082474
    Length: 00:06:02
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Lifestyle Medicine at DGMC, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGMC
    David Grant USAF Medical Center
    Lifestyle Medicine
    battlefield acupuncture

