Colonel Neal Mayo reflects on two years in command as leaders across the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, share hardship during a tough physical training session on Hawaii’s North Shore on June 23, 2022.
|06.23.2022
|06.28.2022 22:17
|Package
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HI, US
This work, Warrior Brigade Beach PT, by MAJ James Sheehan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
