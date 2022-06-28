U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division return home to Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 28, 2022. Elements of the 82nd ABN DIV Immediate Response Force deployed to Poland as part of Task Force-82 to support the United State's decision to increase presence and activities in Europe as part of our Nation's strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 21:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848665
|VIRIN:
|220628-A-HK139-051
|Filename:
|DOD_109082429
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd ABN DIV Paratroopers Return Home from Poland, by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT