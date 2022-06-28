Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd ABN DIV Paratroopers Return Home from Poland

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division return home to Fort Bragg, N.C., on June 28, 2022. Elements of the 82nd ABN DIV Immediate Response Force deployed to Poland as part of Task Force-82 to support the United State's decision to increase presence and activities in Europe as part of our Nation's strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 21:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848665
    VIRIN: 220628-A-HK139-051
    Filename: DOD_109082429
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: NC, US

    Paratroopers
    Airborne
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

