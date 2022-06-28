Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Conducts Stern-gate Marriage

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island conduct a stern-gate marriage with a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU), June 28. LCUs are used to transport vehicles, personnel and cargo from sea-to-shore and shore-to-sea. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848663
    VIRIN: 220628-N-NY430-2001
    Filename: DOD_109082397
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Stern-gate Marriage, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCU
    navy
    sailor
    MKI

