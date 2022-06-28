Makin Island Conducts Stern-gate Marriage

Sailors aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island conduct a stern-gate marriage with a Landing Craft, Utility (LCU), June 28. LCUs are used to transport vehicles, personnel and cargo from sea-to-shore and shore-to-sea. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego
