220412-SAS-PACUP-USS AMERICA-MC2 CHAMPLAIN

The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) hosts a change of command ceremony on the flight deck in Sasebo, Japan.
(U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Champlain)
|04.12.2022
|06.28.2022 19:51
|Video Productions
|848650
|220412-N-HI741-0001
|DOD_109082276
|00:01:00
|JP
|0
|0
