    SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Students with the "S.H.E. Can" STEAM Aviation Camp tour a C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, Arkansas, June 28, 2022. The "S.H.E. Can" Aviation Camp is designed for students with an interest in aviation and seeks to empower young women to succeed in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics disciplines. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell Nutt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848641
    VIRIN: 220628-F-VL365-1001
    Filename: DOD_109082224
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: SPRINGDALE, AR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "S.H.E. Can" Aviation Camp (B-Roll Stringer), by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEAM
    Smithsonian
    Aviation
    LRAFB
    S.H.E Can

