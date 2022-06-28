"S.H.E. Can" Aviation Camp (B-Roll Stringer)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students with the "S.H.E. Can" STEAM Aviation Camp tour a C-130J Super Hercules from the 19th Airlift Wing at Northwest Arkansas National Airport, Arkansas, June 28, 2022. The "S.H.E. Can" Aviation Camp is designed for students with an interest in aviation and seeks to empower young women to succeed in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics disciplines. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Isabell Nutt)