Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force C-145A Skytruck from the 919th Special Operations Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, in Grand Ledge, Michigan, travels to Munising, Michigan during exercise Northern Agility 22-1, June 28, 2022. The exercise will test the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)