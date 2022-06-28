Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll

U.S. Air Force C-145A Skytruck from the 919th Special Operations Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, in Grand Ledge, Michigan, travels to Munising, Michigan during exercise Northern Agility 22-1, June 28, 2022. The exercise will test the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848639
|VIRIN:
|220628-F-GU004-0549
|Filename:
|DOD_109082132
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|MUNISING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
