Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MUNISING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force C-145A Skytruck from the 919th Special Operations Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida and U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopter from the 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, in Grand Ledge, Michigan, travels to Munising, Michigan during exercise Northern Agility 22-1, June 28, 2022. The exercise will test the rapid insertion of an Air Expeditionary Wing into a bare-base environment, to establish logistics and communications and enhance the ability to operate in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaylen Molden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 18:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848639
    VIRIN: 220628-F-GU004-0549
    Filename: DOD_109082132
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: MUNISING, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Agility 22-1 B-Roll, by SSgt Jaylen Molden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    U.S. Air Force
    Northern Agility 22-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT