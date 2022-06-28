NATO Summit 2022: Arrivals at the Royal Gala Dinner (Spain, EU, Albania, Australia, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrive at the Royal Gala Dinner, hosted by H.M. King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO Summit in Madrid on 28 June 2022.
