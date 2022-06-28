NATO Summit 2022: Arrivals at the Royal Gala Dinner (Poland, Bulgaria, Canada, North Macedonia, Romania)

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, and Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis arrive at the Royal Gala Dinner, hosted by H.M. King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO Summit in Madrid on 28 June 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 17:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848626
|VIRIN:
|220628-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109081977
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT