Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Summit 2022: Arrivals at the Royal Gala Dinner (Slovakia, Croatia, Iceland, Portugal, Lithuania, Slovenia)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    06.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob arrive at the Royal Gala Dinner, hosted by H.M. King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO Summit in Madrid on 28 June 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848623
    VIRIN: 220628-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109081973
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    NATO Summit 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT