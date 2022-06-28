NATO Summit 2022: Arrivals at the Royal Gala Dinner (Slovakia, Croatia, Iceland, Portugal, Lithuania, Slovenia)

Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob arrive at the Royal Gala Dinner, hosted by H.M. King Felipe VI, on the occasion of the NATO Summit in Madrid on 28 June 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 17:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848623
|VIRIN:
|220628-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109081973
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
