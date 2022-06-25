Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Eagle Open House 2022

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Sentry Eagle Open House held at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 25, 2022, brought visitors from across the country for one day of static displays, aerial events, and demonstrations.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848622
    VIRIN: 220625-F-MJ107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109081967
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    F-15 Eagle
    Sentry Eagle
    B-17 Flying Fortress
    Warbird
    A-10 Demo Team

