    U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Underway in Boston Harbor

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Crew members from U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston get underway to conduct daily patrols and boardings on June 27, 2022. The station consists of various rates such as boatswains mates, machinery technicians, and electricians mates. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 15:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848599
    VIRIN: 220627-G-IY621-001
    Filename: DOD_109081595
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston Underway in Boston Harbor, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    Boston
    Boston Harbor
    D1
    northeast
    first district

