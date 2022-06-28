Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: A Schoolhouse Benefitting the Entire Supply Community

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Debbie Dortch 

    Naval Supply Systems Command

    Check out the latest video in the Supply Community Leadership Perspectives series.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848590
    VIRIN: 220628-N-IL028-475
    Filename: DOD_109081362
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supply Community Leadership Perspectives: A Schoolhouse Benefitting the Entire Supply Community, by Debbie Dortch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Supply
    Leadership
    NAVSUP
    Supply Corps
    Supply Corps School
    Supply Community

