Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major Troy E. Black on Making it Through Life's Challenges

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    For more resources and information regarding suicide prevention, please visit usmc-mccs.org/protect

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 12:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848582
    VIRIN: 220628-M-JB228-193
    Filename: DOD_109081310
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Troy E. Black on Making it Through Life's Challenges, by Michael Stevenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    suicide
    troy black

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT