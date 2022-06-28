Client Systems Technicians are members of the 908th Force Support Squadron's Communication Section, that implement and sustain networks and systems through diagnosing, troubleshooting and repairing software or hardware. CSTs also facilitate security networks, administer updates and upgrades, and validate organizational accounts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848565
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-MG843-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080967
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th Airlift Wing Client Systems Technicians, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT