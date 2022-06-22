This video celebrates Pride Month on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2022. Pride Month is celebrated every year to show support and unity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, plus community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
This work, Pride Month Video, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
