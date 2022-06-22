Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GERMANY

    06.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This video celebrates Pride Month on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2022. Pride Month is celebrated every year to show support and unity with the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, plus community. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 10:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848562
    VIRIN: 220624-F-HO957-1011
    Filename: DOD_109080822
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month Video, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem Air Base

    Strength
    Pride
    Family
    Support
    Community
    LGBTQIA+

