U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France assumed command of Third Air Force during a ceremony June 22, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848559
|VIRIN:
|220622-F-IP635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080794
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force welcomes new commander, Maj. Gen. France, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
