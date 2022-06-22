Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force welcomes new commander, Maj. Gen. France

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek France assumed command of Third Air Force during a ceremony June 22, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 10:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848559
    VIRIN: 220622-F-IP635-1001
    Filename: DOD_109080794
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 

    This work, Third Air Force welcomes new commander, Maj. Gen. France, by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    3rd Air Force
    3rd AF
    Third Air Force
    3rd AF AoC
    Gen. France

