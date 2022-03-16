1 Million Meters

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Thompson, Third Air Force staff judge advocate, completed his year-long goal of swimming a million meters in 2021 at the Ramstein Aquatic Center on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. With this goal completed, Thompson plans to do a 12.5-mile swim in the summer off the Florida Keys and, eventually, swim the 20.5-mile English Channel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|03.16.2022
|06.28.2022 10:06
|B-Roll
|848550
|220316-F-IP635-2001
|DOD_109080756
|00:02:37
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|1
|1
