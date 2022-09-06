Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LYNN HAVEN, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cheyenne Lewis 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt Philip Skopp from the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base discusses his experience coming up in the Air Force as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while "don't ask, don't tell" was still in effect and how much more energy he can spend on himself and his career now that he can be his true authentic self.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 11:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:53
    This work, Prime in the Air Force, by SSgt Cheyenne Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pride
    AOC
    Tyndall
    601
    LGBTQ

