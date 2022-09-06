Prime in the Air Force

Chief Master Sgt Philip Skopp from the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base discusses his experience coming up in the Air Force as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while "don't ask, don't tell" was still in effect and how much more energy he can spend on himself and his career now that he can be his true authentic self.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 11:52
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|848539
|VIRIN:
|220609-F-JE952-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080659
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|LYNN HAVEN, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
