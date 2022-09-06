Prime in the Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt Philip Skopp from the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base discusses his experience coming up in the Air Force as a member of the LGBTQ+ community while "don't ask, don't tell" was still in effect and how much more energy he can spend on himself and his career now that he can be his true authentic self.