    Real Thaw 2022 Day One

    BEJA AIR BASE, PORTUGAL, PORTUGAL

    06.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, taxiing and taking off from Beja AB, Portugal during the first day of the Real Thaw '22 exercise.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848535
    VIRIN: 220627-F-BN774-001
    Filename: DOD_109080638
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BEJA AIR BASE, PORTUGAL, PT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Thaw 2022 Day One, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAFE #RT22 #RealThaw #RealThaw22 #52dFW #F16

