B-Roll of F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, taxiing and taking off from Beja AB, Portugal during the first day of the Real Thaw '22 exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 09:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848535
|VIRIN:
|220627-F-BN774-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080638
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BEJA AIR BASE, PORTUGAL, PT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Real Thaw 2022 Day One, by TSgt Warren Spearman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
