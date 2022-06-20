GRF TRACOM CQ

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Student pilots from the U.S. Navy's Training Command (TRACOM) conduct initial carrier qualifications (CQ) - landings and take offs in T-45 Goshawk - from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Chief of Naval Air Training Command (CNATRA) carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)