Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF TRACOM CQ

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Student pilots from the U.S. Navy's Training Command (TRACOM) conduct initial carrier qualifications (CQ) - landings and take offs in T-45 Goshawk - from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Chief of Naval Air Training Command (CNATRA) carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848533
    VIRIN: 220620-N-DN657-1001
    Filename: DOD_109080590
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF TRACOM CQ, by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    GRF
    Cq
    cvn78
    warship78
    conac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT