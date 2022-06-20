Student pilots from the U.S. Navy's Training Command (TRACOM) conduct initial carrier qualifications (CQ) - landings and take offs in T-45 Goshawk - from the flight deck of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting Chief of Naval Air Training Command (CNATRA) carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848533
|VIRIN:
|220620-N-DN657-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109080590
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GRF TRACOM CQ, by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
