    Falls Lake TTX Dam Safety Table-Top Exercise

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2022

    Video by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District engineers held a dam safety table-top exercise with state and local partners.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848532
    VIRIN: 220613-O-US284-589
    PIN: 220613
    Filename: DOD_109080586
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: NC, US

    Table-top exercise

    table top exercise
    dam safety

