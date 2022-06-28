Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing commander and command chief bid farewell

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.28.2022

    Video by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing Commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean Milligan recap their time at the 332d AEW. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 08:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848523
    VIRIN: 220301-F-VI447-1001
    Filename: DOD_109080450
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing commander and command chief bid farewell, by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Tails
    332d AEW

