B-1B Lancers Land at Andersen Air Force Base

B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam after participating in a Bomber Task Force Mission, June 16, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2022 03:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848517
|VIRIN:
|220616-F-WF811-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_109080304
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
