    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bomber Task Force Refuels with 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron During RAAF- Bomber Task Force Cooperation Mission

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.20.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, while participating in a Bomber Task Force Integration mission with the Royal Australian Air Force, June 22, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.28.2022 03:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848516
    VIRIN: 220620-F-WF811-5001
    Filename: DOD_109080300
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber Task Force Refuels with 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron During RAAF- Bomber Task Force Cooperation Mission, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancer
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    FOIP

