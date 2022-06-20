Bomber Task Force Refuels with 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron During RAAF- Bomber Task Force Cooperation Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer aircraft assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 506th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, while participating in a Bomber Task Force Integration mission with the Royal Australian Air Force, June 22, 2022. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)