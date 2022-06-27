220627-N-OR809-2001
PEARL HARBOR (June 27, 2022) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH-183) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Demitrius J Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 21:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848506
|VIRIN:
|220627-N-OR809-1031
|Filename:
|DOD_109080000
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Helicopter Destroyer (DDH-183) arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2022, by PO3 Demitrius Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT