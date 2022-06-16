Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    196th Infantry Brigade Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Spc. Casandra Ancheta 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Reserve Support Battalion 196th Infantry Brigade conducts a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, June 6, 2022. The 196th Infantry Brigade honors the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Corey F. Willie and incoming commander Lt. Col. Damien J. Squilla. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 19:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848500
    VIRIN: 220609-Z-MA694-1001
    Filename: DOD_109079862
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 196th Infantry Brigade Change of Command, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Shafter
    Change of Command Ceremony
    117th MPAD
    USARPAC
    Army Reserve
    change of command
    National Guard
    HIARNG
    196th Infantry Brigade
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT