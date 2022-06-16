U.S. Army Reserve Support Battalion 196th Infantry Brigade conducts a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, June 6, 2022. The 196th Infantry Brigade honors the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Corey F. Willie and incoming commander Lt. Col. Damien J. Squilla. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Casandra B. Ancheta)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 19:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848500
|VIRIN:
|220609-Z-MA694-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109079862
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
This work, 196th Infantry Brigade Change of Command, by SPC Casandra Ancheta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
