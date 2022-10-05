Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Liz Clark Suicide Prevention Message on Family and Home Life

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Katherine Warrick 

    Defense Suicide Prevention Office

    Dr. Liz Clark, Acting Director for the Defense Suicide Prevention Office, shares a message about the importance of locking up firearms and medications.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848494
    VIRIN: 220510-O-HV396-486
    Filename: DOD_109079762
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US

    This work, Dr. Liz Clark Suicide Prevention Message on Family and Home Life, by Katherine Warrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DSPO

    Suicide Prevention
    DSPO

