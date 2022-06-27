Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Every Airman & Guardian Has A Story - Pride Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Building a force with diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences will ultimately enhance the Air Force and Space Force's ability to accomplish its mission. We are fully committed to fostering a more diverse and inclusive culture across the force. Happy LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 15:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848475
    VIRIN: 220627-F-OQ558-802
    Filename: DOD_109079318
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: DC, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Guardians
    Air Force
    Pride Month
    LGBTQ+
    Space Force

