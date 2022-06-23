Coast Guard transfers 9 people to The Bahamas

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew locates a rustic vessel that is taking on water approximately 10 miles west of Damas Cay, Bahamas, June 23, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew rescued and transferred Cubans to Bahamian authorities June 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater video)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 14:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848466
|VIRIN:
|220623-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109079076
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
