    Coast Guard transfers 9 people to The Bahamas

    BAHAMAS

    06.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 Hercules aircrew locates a rustic vessel that is taking on water approximately 10 miles west of Damas Cay, Bahamas, June 23, 2022. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Manowar's crew rescued and transferred Cubans to Bahamian authorities June 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 14:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848466
    VIRIN: 220623-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109079076
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BS

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 9 people to The Bahamas, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Migrants
    Bahamas
    Coast Guard
    Cuba
    District Seven

