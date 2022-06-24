Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSC Pride Month Message 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Angela Startz 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Brig. Gen. Arledge, mobilization Assistant to the Commander gives this years Pride Month message in support of all AFSC LGBTQ+ personnel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 13:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 848464
    VIRIN: 220624-F-NJ313-625
    Filename: DOD_109079072
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Pride Month Message 2022, by Angela Startz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Pride
    AFSC
    Inclusion
    LGBTQ
    DEIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT