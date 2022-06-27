Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRICARE QLE Knowledge–Separating from Active Duty

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    Separating from the military means that you leave the service before you retire. You and your family may qualify for temporary health care coverage when you separate from the service. Learn more https://www.tricare.mil/LifeEvents/Separating.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 12:56
    Category: PSA
    FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 

