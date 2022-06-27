TRICARE QLE Knowledge–Separating from Active Duty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Separating from the military means that you leave the service before you retire. You and your family may qualify for temporary health care coverage when you separate from the service. Learn more https://www.tricare.mil/LifeEvents/Separating.