    M&FRC Hosts OPJET for JBSA Youth

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by David Amaral 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Military & Family Readiness Center hosted this year's OPJET at the IAAFA Hangar Complex on June 17.

    OPJET, also known as Operation Junior Expeditionary Team, provides JBSA children the opportunity to experience a mock deployment exercise, which mimics what their parents encounter when they prepare for, leave home for, and return home from deployment.

    From in-processing to equipment demonstrations, OPJET encourages JBSA youth to participate in activities which foster a deeper understanding of the deployment process, at large. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)

