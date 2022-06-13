Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea

    SAINTE-ROSE, GUADELOUPE

    06.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 conduct flight operations during French-Caribbean exercise Caraibes 22 in the Caribbean Sea, June 13, 2022. Caraibes 22 is a French-led, large-scale, joint-training exercise in the Caribbean involving naval, air and land assets, from the French, U.S., and regional forces focused on responding to simulated natural disasters. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter)

    This B-Roll package includes footage of the following:

    An MV-22B Osprey flying over the Caribbean Sea.

    Members of the French Armed Forces load an all-terrain vehicle into an MV-22B Osprey.

    An MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Sainte-Rose, Guadalupe.

    An MV-22B Osprey landing and taking off at Fort-de-France, Martinique.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848447
    VIRIN: 220627-M-NU401-1003
    Filename: DOD_109078877
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SAINTE-ROSE, GP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Caraibes 22: U.S. Marines conduct flight operations in the Caribbean Sea, by Cpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cooperation
    StrongerTogether
    hurricaneseason
    beprepared
    CARAIBES 22

