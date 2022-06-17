M&FRC Hosts OPJET for JBSA Youth

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Military & Family Readiness Center hosted this year's OPJET at the IAAFA Hangar Complex on June 17.



OPJET, also known as Operation Junior Expeditionary Team, provides JBSA children the opportunity to experience a mock deployment exercise, which mimics what their parents encounter when they prepare for, leave home for, and return home from deployment.



From in-processing to equipment demonstrations, OPJET encourages JBSA youth to participate in activities which foster a deeper understanding of the deployment process, at large. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)