M&FRC Hosts OPJET for JBSA Youth

The Military & Family Readiness Center hosted this year's OPJET at the IAAFA Hangar Complex on June 17.
OPJET, also known as Operation Junior Expeditionary Team, provides JBSA children the opportunity to experience a mock deployment exercise, which mimics what their parents encounter when they prepare for, leave home for, and return home from deployment.
From in-processing to equipment demonstrations, OPJET encourages JBSA youth to participate in activities which foster a deeper understanding of the deployment process, at large. (U.S. Air Force video by David Amaral)
|06.17.2022
|06.27.2022 12:21
|Video Productions
|848442
|220627-F-MF635-0001
|DOD_109078816
|00:01:35
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|0
|0
