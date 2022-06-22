The Fourth of July marks the historic date in 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was signed by The Second Continental Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brian Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 14:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848440
|VIRIN:
|220622-M-XB450-710
|Filename:
|DOD_109078792
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: Independence Day (AFN Version), by LCpl Dylon Grasso and LCpl Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT