    Patriot Lock

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Stephen Larsen, 89th Aerial Port Squadron, aircraft services supervisor, presents his potential solution to cut down the time it takes to lock down pallets for a C-17 load. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason Huddleston)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 10:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848433
    VIRIN: 220627-F-GO352-001
    Filename: DOD_109078697
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    This work, Patriot Lock, by SSgt Jason Huddleston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    89th Aerial Port Squadron
    89th Airlift Wing
    Innovation

