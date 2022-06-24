 M-4 carbine marksmanship range training during African Lion 22 in Dodji, Senegal

Senegalese Armed Forces (SAF) run a M-4 carbine range supervised by Maneuver Company Advisor Team during African Lion 22 in Dodji, Senegal, June 24, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6-30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Zachary Myers)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 12:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848432
|VIRIN:
|220624-A-OA230-0066
|Filename:
|DOD_109078694
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|DODJI, SN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
