     M-4 carbine marksmanship range training during African Lion 22 in Dodji, Senegal

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    06.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Senegalese Armed Forces (SAF) run a M-4 carbine range supervised by Maneuver Company Advisor Team during African Lion 22 in Dodji, Senegal, June 24, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6-30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Zachary Myers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 12:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848432
    VIRIN: 220624-A-OA230-0066
    Filename: DOD_109078694
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: DODJI, SN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work,  M-4 carbine marksmanship range training during African Lion 22 in Dodji, Senegal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Senegal
    AfricanLion
    Dodji

