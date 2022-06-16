Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium

    ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BELGIUM

    06.16.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Commander Lt. Col. Blake Smith , makes a speech during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium. Speaker is Maj. Sherry Childs. (video by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848418
    VIRIN: 220616-A-HZ738-9005
    Filename: DOD_109078428
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BE

    This work, Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Coc 405th AFBN"

