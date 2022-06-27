Pre-Summit press conference by NATO Secretary General (Q&A 2/2)

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, gave a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, on 27 June 2022 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels (Q&A 2/2).
This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
|06.27.2022
|06.27.2022 08:47
|Briefings
|848407
|220627-O-D0483-1001
|DOD_109078397
|00:07:36
|BE
|1
|1
