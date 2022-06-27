Pre-Summit press conference by NATO Secretary General (Q&A 2/2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, gave a press conference to preview the NATO Summit in Madrid, on 27 June 2022 at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels (Q&A 2/2).

