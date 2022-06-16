Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium

Col. Brad Bane, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, makes a speech during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium.
Speaker is Maj. Sherry Childs. (video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848405
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-HZ738-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_109078345
|Length:
|00:11:24
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
