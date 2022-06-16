Army Lt. Col. Blake Smith assumes command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Aaron Jones, Col. Brad Bane, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, officiated the event during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium.
Speaker is Maj. Sherry Childs. (video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848404
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-HZ738-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_109078343
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
