    Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium

    ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BELGIUM

    06.05.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Army Lt. Col. Blake Smith assumes command of the battalion from Lt. Col. Aaron Jones, Col. Brad Bane, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade commander, officiated the event during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium.
    Speaker is Maj. Sherry Childs. (video by Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848404
    VIRIN: 220616-A-HZ738-9002
    Filename: DOD_109078343
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, LIMBURG, BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther
    Coc 405th AFBN

