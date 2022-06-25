BLT 2/5 Conducts TRAP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848387" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2022. TRAP is defined as the capability to conduct overland recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, aircraft sanitation and provide advanced trauma-life support in a benign or hostile environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)