    BLT 2/5 Conducts TRAP

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2022. TRAP is defined as the capability to conduct overland recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, aircraft sanitation and provide advanced trauma-life support in a benign or hostile environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848387
    VIRIN: 220625-M-KL119-1028
    Filename: DOD_109078082
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 2/5 Conducts TRAP, by LCpl Kira Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Training
    Ready
    Lethal

