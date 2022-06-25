BLT 2/5 Conducts TRAP

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) exercise, on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2022. TRAP is defined as the capability to conduct overland recovery of downed aircraft and personnel, aircraft sanitation and provide advanced trauma-life support in a benign or hostile environment. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kira Ducato)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848387
|VIRIN:
|220625-M-KL119-1028
|Filename:
|DOD_109078082
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
