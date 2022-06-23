video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an embassy reinforcement training exercise on Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2022.

The embassy reinforcement exercise taught the Marines when and how to react to non-lethal situations and enhance combat readiness.

The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)