U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/5, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an embassy reinforcement training exercise on Okinawa, Japan, June 23, 2022.
The embassy reinforcement exercise taught the Marines when and how to react to non-lethal situations and enhance combat readiness.
The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Yvonne Iwae)
|06.23.2022
|06.27.2022 02:07
|B-Roll
|848376
|220627-M-NV622-1001
|DOD_109077733
|00:03:07
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
