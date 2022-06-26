A b-roll package consisting of videos and GoPro footage of the III Amored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848367
|VIRIN:
|220626-A-RE517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109077550
|Length:
|00:03:30
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, (B-Roll) Soldiers compete in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022, by SPC Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
