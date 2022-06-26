Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (B-Roll) Soldiers compete in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Ty Baggerly 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A b-roll package consisting of videos and GoPro footage of the III Amored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022 at Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2022.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 21:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848367
    VIRIN: 220626-A-RE517-1001
    Filename: DOD_109077550
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, (B-Roll) Soldiers compete in the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition 2022, by SPC Ty Baggerly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    III Corps
    III Armored Corps
    IIIACBestSquad
    BestSquad22

