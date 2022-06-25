Coast Guard rescues 7 after lightning strike 100 miles off Clearwater

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore of Clearwater Florida, June 25, 2022. The five women and two men were returned without medical concerns to the air station where family greeted them. U.S. Coast Guard and survivor video.
|06.25.2022
|06.26.2022 11:26
|B-Roll
|848353
|220625-G-G0107-001
|DOD_109077353
|00:00:43
|FL, US
|0
|0
