220608-A-DZ781-0009 South Korea (June 8th, 2022) U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a combatives tournament , Camp Casey South Korea. Combative’s is the term for hand-to-hand combat training and techniques within the Army branch of the United States military. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Christopher Cameron)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 06:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848346
|VIRIN:
|220608-A-DZ781-0009
|Filename:
|DOD_109077252
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combatives, by SPC Christopher Cameron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
